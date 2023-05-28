Watch Out For These Malware-Infected Android TV Boxes

If you've purchased and used one of these devices, there is a distinct chance you've been exposed. While it is theoretically possible to manually remove the malware from the device and disconnect it from the botnet network, it would take some in-depth file scouring to do so properly. As such, the best option is to simply disconnect the device and, if you're outside your return window, trash it. If you logged into any apps or services using the infected box, you should change your passwords immediately and keep an eye out for any suspicious login attempts.

Unfortunately, not only are the affected boxes still listed for sale on Amazon, most of them maintain fairly high user ratings, consistently putting them closer to the top of search results. Short of advocating for higher retail standards, the only thing you can really do to protect yourself is to conduct additional research on any new devices before purchasing them. Perform searches outside of Amazon reviews, especially on user-run sites like Reddit, to see if any concerning reports have arisen about a particular device before you go all-in on it. While it may be more expensive, it may be in your best interest to stick to major brands for Android TV devices like Chromecast or NVIDIA Shield TV.