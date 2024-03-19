3 Ways To Browse The Web With Your Smart TV

It's happened to us all: We're in the middle of watching TV, and a question pops into our head that we want answered immediately. In these situations, you may whip out your smartphone and start Googling, which is a great way to get answers fast. What you may not know is that you can browse the web with your Smart TV, too.

While your Smart TV may not be the best option for basic queries, taking advantage of its web browsing capabilities comes with a lot of benefits, one of the biggest being access to more content. Sure, your Smart TV is packed with apps that make it possible to watch all types of programming. However, no Smart TV supports every app, and there are many websites brimming with content waiting to be explored on the big screen that you can only access with a web browser.

Browsing the web with your Smart TV also makes it easier to share information with friends and family. Whether you're planning a trip together or sharing photos from your latest vacation, you can display them on your TV screen. That's a lot easier than having everyone crowd around your computer or trying to glance over your shoulder at your smartphone's screen. You can even use the browser function to help you get a little work done from your couch. There are many features that could change the way you use your Smart TV, and browsing the web is definitely one of them.