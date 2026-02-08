5 Ways Toyota's Risking Its 'Most Reliable' Reputation

The Toyota brand is a juggernaut in the automotive marketplace. Toyotas are ubiquitous on American roadways, with numerous vehicles across categories receiving high acclaim and consistently large sales volumes. Even vehicles like the Toyota Hilux, which was essentially banned in the U.S., remain vaunted examples of Toyota's history and innovation.

However, in recent years, Toyota has experienced a few setbacks. The brand is frequently ranked as the most reliable automaker by Consumer Reports, but in early 2025, the outlet's rankings highlighted a new reliability champion. Subaru claimed the top spot, and Lexus came in second (a luxury brand owned by Toyota, but not the flagship badge of the corporation).

Toyota had to settle for third place, and even though the automaker has regained the top spot in Consumer Reports' most recent rankings, the fluctuation highlights creeping instability within the Toyota catalog.