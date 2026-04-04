4 New Gadgets For Your Car's Dashboard That Outshine Built-In Tech

The default way for drivers to view the speed, RPM, and other such information when driving is the instrument cluster. Depending on your vehicle, this could be placed anywhere on the dashboard. On some occasions, the information you're looking for might even be located off-center on your infotainment screen, which is awkwardly positioned to use while driving. In fact, glancing to your right when behind the wheel could be risky in some situations. An ideal solution to this problem is using a heads-up display, commonly known as HUD. For the unaware, a heads-up display projects important metrics such as speed and RPM on the windshield of the car, so that drivers don't have to take their eyes off the road.

Several modern cars — especially in the higher trims — might already come with a built-in HUD. But if your car doesn't, the Kuoweihud heads up display is an excellent accessory that also happens to be rather affordable. For just $16, you're getting a large display that's easy to read even under bright sunlight. It has a built-in GPS module that's used to gauge the speed of the car, and nearly 1000 customer reviews giving it a 4.3-star rating agree that it works as advertised. Since all the important data is reflected directly on the windshield, you won't have to take your eyes off the road to glance at the instrument cluster. If you often take long trips or you're consistently conscious about being able to monitor your speed, the Kuoweihud heads up display is an excellent accessory to place on your dash.