CarPlay Pro Tips: 5 Things You Didn't Know To Get The Most Out Of Your Infotainment

CarPlay is Apple's proprietary in-car system that gives you easy and safe access to essential iPhone functions while driving. It mirrors your iPhone's display onto the car's screen and simplifies it with large icons and menus. You can interact with it via the touchscreen, steering controls, or voice commands to easily make calls, send messages, get directions, and listen to your favorite music, among other things, without needing to touch your iPhone.

Many of the major car manufacturers support CarPlay natively. If yours doesn't, you can still get CarPlay functionality in your car by installing a compatible third-party infotainment system. CarPlay is easy to get started with. You can connect your iPhone to your car using a Lightning or USB-C cable or wirelessly over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi if your car supports it. If it's your first time using CarPlay, take a moment to explore some of the hidden CarPlay features and tweak a few essential CarPlay settings to unlock the best experience. You can also install some of the best CarPlay apps and try out lesser-known CarPlay tricks to make it even more functional.

Beyond that, there are a few more useful CarPlay tips you should know about to get the most out of your infotainment system.