5 Free CarPlay Apps You Should Be Using (According To Users)

You can check the weather at your destination easily enough with one of the best weather apps for iPhone, but we'd wager the app you use won't be able to tell you what it's like every step of the way during a long drive. That's the sales pitch of Weather on the Way: a detailed forecast — especially of extreme conditions — that you might encounter on a road trip. This is America, after all, and it's not all that crazy to say you might drive from a hot, sunny state down south to a frozen one up north that requires winter or all-season tires. Weather on the Way helps with that, fully supports CarPlay, and is free to use.

You can use Weather on the Way in one of two ways. Either plug in your destination and eyeball the forecasts for your planned route, or use it as a navigation app that provides real-time updates on the weather — great, if you're unsure what to expect. If the route you plan to take is beset by extreme weather conditions, this could help you plan a better, safer alternative that might not be backed up with heavy traffic. You can use this app to plan your trip a couple of days ahead of time, too, instead of finding out the weather has taken a turn for the worse on the day of.

The basic functionality of Weather on the Way is ad-free and private. The pro plan adds early trip planning, radar for big rain and snowstorms, road surface conditions, and extra data like visibility and wind speed. Compared to a lot of apps, the pro version is priced decently: $4.99 per month, $19.99 per year, or $84.99 for life.