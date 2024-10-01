6 Of The Best Podcast Apps For Apple CarPlay

Podcasts make content accessible to people who don't have the time to keep up with regular radio programming, don't always have their hands free to flip through magazines, or have disabilities that make watching videos difficult. These days, there are podcasts for almost everything, whether it's for bedtime stories for children, poetry readings, news about the tech industry, and even full-on shows by thought leaders or casual creators. For the most part, podcasts are great entertainment options for everything from doing your laundry to long drives in your car, especially with the convenience of Apple CarPlay. Among the many tips and tricks Apple CarPlay drivers should know about is being able to add and remove CarPlay apps, which include a range of podcast apps. But how do you choose the right one to download?

In reality, it's important to note that there's no single, perfect podcast app for everyone, so you have to manage your expectations. One of the reasons for this is that the range of content available on each platform will vary based on factors like licensing deals, corporate partnerships, and even just the personal preference of your favorite creators. Not to mention, there are multiple free and paid subscription options, which may or may not work depending on whether you're comfortable paying for an individual membership or splitting subscriptions with friends and family members. That said, here are some of the best CarPlay podcast app options out there, which you can consider downloading today.

