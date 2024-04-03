Spotify Prices Are About To Go Up Again: Here's What We Know

When it comes to streaming music in particular, Spotify remains the one to beat. As of the end of 2023, the service boasted around 602 million active users — around 236 million of which were paying for Spotify Premium, the ad-free service tier. Last year, Spotify introduced audiobooks to its streaming library, another attractive reason to sign on, but in an effort to balance out the cost of this addition, it looks like Spotify is hiking plan prices.

According to a Bloomberg report, Spotify is planning on hiking the price of its premium subscription tier by $1 for individuals, and $2 for couple and family plans, by the end of April. This upcoming price hike will affect several of Spotify's key markets, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Pakistan, and more. A separate price hike of an as-of-yet unspecified rate will be enacted in the United States some time later this year.

In addition to the general increase of the Premium subscription tier, Spotify is also planning on adding a secondary paid tier for $11 per month — which is what a Premium plan currently costs. This new subscription tier will offer the usual ad-free access to both music and podcasts, but audiobooks will need to be purchased separately.