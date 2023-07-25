The Spotify Price Increase Is A Sign Of A Bigger Problem

The choice of where to listen to music is always changing. In previous decades and years, you may have listened to music on different mediums like vinyl, tapes, and CDs.

These days music has moved into a slightly different direction from physical property, which is probably why streaming services like Spotify have surged in popularity and users. Spotify has just recently had one of its best financial quarters ever, which saw their Q2 income surge to $3.5 billion, and their user base grow to 551 million.

However, even though Spotify has seen some truly impressive expansion in all of the important areas like subscribers and revenue, the company still is losing money. Even though Spotify's Q2 gross profits were $3.5 billion, the music and podcast provider reported an adjusted operating loss of just under $124 million. Considering this, it makes perfect sense as to why Spotify made the recent announcement of a price hike for the premium tier of the service.

However, this disconnect between Spotify's operations and income may be intrinsically connected to the nature of the business.