How To Find Spotify's Equalizer On Android

Spotify is the go-to music platform for scores of Android users. However, many listeners aren't aware that the app features an equalizer. The tool allows you to adjust your output sound to elevate your music. For example, you can use an equalizer to increase a song's bass or vocals. It also often has several presets, such as Classical and Hip Hop, that automatically tune a song to provide the best listening experience for the corresponding genre.

Spotify's equalizer is available on Android and iOS. However, the way it works differs between the two operating systems. The Spotify equalizer on Android isn't built into the app. Instead, the setting simply redirects you to your device's system equalizer.

Depending on your Android manufacturer, this could mean your equalizer has limited functionality. However, the Android equalizer works both in and outside the Spotify app, making it a more versatile option. That being said, getting to the settings can be tricky if you don't know what you're looking for.