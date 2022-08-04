Why You Probably Need To Change Your Android Phone's Equalizer Settings

A person's taste in music is subjective, and so is the way the tracks are tuned. Some like their AC/DC blasting at the best bass possible, while piano instrumentals from Ludovico Einaudi may be best experienced at mid-range frequencies. But how do you actually tune these settings for bass, treble, and other elements to get that perfect sonic experience? The answer is an equalizer. If you're wondering whether that audio tuning system is available on Android phones, the answer is yes (and the same goes for your Windows 11 PC, too).

In Google's own words, "An equalizer is used to alter the frequency response of a particular music source or of the main output mix." As good as that sounds, though, the equalizer situation on Android is a bit messy. Some smartphone makers ship a basic EQ dashboard that operates at the system level, while a few others like to offer it via a companion app that plays well with their own audio devices.

Then there are the makers of dedicated audio gear that ship their own apps with all of the bells and whistles, including a dedicated EQ. Finally, there are third-party apps like Equalizer FX, SoundID, and Wavelet that get the job done. Depending on the branding on the phone you're rocking, you may have to fiddle with all of the options described above to find the one that leads you to music nirvana.