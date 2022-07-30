How To Improve Sound Quality On Windows 11

Microsoft released Windows 11 in October 2021 as the successor to Windows 10. Since its release, Windows 11 has received mixed reviews from users and experts. But one thing is for sure; the new operating system comes with a bunch of handy features such as redesigned Action Center, Universal Media Control, and Snap Layouts. Windows 11 also comes with an elaborate Sound properties section where you can customize and improve the audio quality of your desktop or laptop.

We cannot stress enough how important your device's overall sound quality is; it impacts your experience while listening to a song, watching a video, or simply attending a work-related video conference or online class. Although your device's audio output depends majorly upon the capabilities of your hardware, Windows 11 comes with features that allow you to tune the output just right.

Whether you use big tower speakers, wireless headphones, or wired earphones, spending some time with the Sound properties feature on Windows 11 will benefit you. If you're here because you are facing some sound quality-related issues, this information might help you too.