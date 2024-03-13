How To Add A Family Member To Your Spotify Account

While Spotify has proven to be a convenient alternative to buying individual albums, many people are feeling the impact of its Premium plan price increases. Thankfully, with the Spotify Family Plan, you can add up to six users who can enjoy all the benefits of a Spotify Premium subscription at a fraction of the price.

The Spotify Premium Individual plan costs $10.99 per month, while the Spotify Premium Family plan costs $16.99 per month for six accounts, which comes out to around $2.83 per user. With a $8 price difference, the Spotify Premium Family plan costs significantly less than an individual plan. That is — if you find enough paying family members to split it. However, the Spotify Premium Family plan can be worth it even if you don't fill all six slots.

Compared to other Spotify Premium plans, the Spotify Premium Family plan also lets you enjoy additional benefits, such as access to Spotify Kids and managing the access to explicit music for each member. So, if you have children in the family or live in a full house with enough people who like music, a Premium Family plan can be the perfect subscription for you. Once you have decided to upgrade your Spotify Free account or an existing Spotify Premium subscription to a Premium Family subscription, here's how you can add more people to your plan.