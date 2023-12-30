How To Remove Someone From Your Spotify Family Plan

With the holidays fast approaching, family gatherings and friend reunions are bound to happen. While it can be great to catch up on general updates and life milestones, it can also be a stark reminder that there's a reason why you don't see these people all the time.

When all is said and done, it's not uncommon to conclude that people you love may not always be pleasant to be around. It can also be quite annoying to realize some of these people are also freeloading off your Spotify family subscription. Since Spotify announced its price increases, now is a good time for you to re-evaluate whether you still need a family plan, especially if the people using it have no plans to contribute to a share of the subscription fee. After all, if they can't be nice for a few hours over dinner, they probably don't deserve ad-free music streaming for the rest of the year.

If they don't want to contribute, they'll need to learn to listen to ads on their own accounts or revert to a local music-playing alternative instead. Either way, you are then free to choose whether to downgrade your Spotify subscription to a single or duo. If you've decided to make that switch, here are all the ways you can remove a person from your Spotify family plan for good.