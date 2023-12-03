How To Free Up iPhone Storage Used By The Apple Podcasts App

When you regularly download, install, and try out new apps, the potential of eating up massive amounts of mobile device storage space is high. It's even higher if the apps you tend to use have the option of downloading content for offline enjoyment, such as video or audio streaming platforms. One of these apps installed by default on every iPhone, as well as other compatible Apple devices, is the Podcasts app.

Whether you use the iPhone Podcasts app regularly or intermittently, the built-in streamer has certain default settings that could be causing the app to eat up a lot of space on your device without you knowing. In general, the Podcasts app is rigged to automatically download and keep five of the latest episodes per podcast show you follow on the platform. In addition, each followed show has its own customizable download settings that are also set to save five of the latest episodes by default. But when modified, it could bypass the blanket download preferences set up in the iPhone Settings app.

Either of these two scenarios could be the culprit, causing your device to inexplicably run out of storage space. If you're not sure how the Podcasts app is affecting your iPhone's gig allotment, here's how you can find out, plus several potential solutions to regain much-needed real estate on your mobile phone that was taken up by the platform.