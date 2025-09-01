5 Hidden CarPlay Features You're Probably Not Using

Statistically, you either own an Android or an iOS device (we hope) — and both operating systems have features that overlap to make sure you can get just about anything done on your smartphone. Google's Android Auto and Apple's CarPlay essentially offer the same convenience of converting your car's infotainment screen into a smarter and better-connected control hub. Released in 2014, CarPlay has been around for over a decade and has now become quite an essential feature in most vehicles.

You don't need to specifically eye luxury brands or high-end models anymore; there's a great selection of cheap cars with Apple CarPlay support. You can hook up your iPhone to your car either wired or wirelessly and perform the usual actions like placing or answering phone calls, replying to messages, or controlling music playback — all while keeping your hands on the wheel thanks to the voice-actuated Siri.

Beyond the basic stuff one might already expect a smart infotainment system to handle, CarPlay has consistently been receiving newer features with every iteration of iOS. For instance, iOS 26 brings a UI overhaul to CarPlay that adds more functionality with features like Live Activities and widgets. We even tested Apple's new CarPlay Ultra — a feature that uses even deeper integration with the vehicle's systems, signaling that Apple is doubling down on its future. Regular CarPlay is still mighty useful, and we think some of its lesser-known features might add to the experience.