5 CarPlay Settings You'll Want To Change (And Why)

CarPlay might be one of the most impactful features of modern vehicles if you're using an iPhone. Being able to access your apps, maps, and contacts from your ride's dashboard is an incredible convenience, allowing for a safer driving experience without having to look at a bite-sized screen. However, it might not be quite so convenient on your first use. There are a few CarPlay settings you'll probably want to change — especially before they present issues on busy highways or tight roads.

There are a few third-party methods of improving your experience, including free CarPlay apps you should be using. But this article will focus more on universal settings that can be accessed from the iPhone itself. After all, although CarPlay might just seem like a glorified screen-sharing program, there's a lot that goes into making it work in tandem with your vehicle. Chances are, even long-time users might have missed out on settings they'd have otherwise changed.