How Do Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Work? A Look At The Tech Behind TPMS

Your car's tires are a vital element of your car's overall safety, and absolutely must be in ideal working order to ensure a safe driving experience. However, while it's easy enough to clock a completely flat tire at a glance, if one or more of your tires is only slightly below the ideal PSI, you probably wouldn't be able to tell. You could be driving with improperly-inflated tires and not realize until the pressure difference starts negatively affecting your experience.

Advertisement

This is why it's vital that all cars are equipped with a tire pressure monitoring system, or TPMS. It's thanks to your car's TPMS that the little light letting you know your tires aren't properly inflated winks on, which in turn lets you know it's time for a trip to the gas station air pump. While these systems all serve the same purpose, some of them go about it in slightly different ways using more advanced monitoring technologies.