Why Do Some Cars Have Red Brake Calipers?

They're so common that we fail to give them much thought. However, brake calipers usually play a crucial role in your car's anatomy. In fact, they are a key component of a disc braking system, and they typically go a long way in keeping you safe. After all, they're responsible for slowing down and bringing your vehicle to a halt. Think of them as the strong hands of your braking system that push the brake pads into the rotor when you press the brake pedal, creating the friction that stops your car.

Of course, the general function of brake calipers is pretty consistent. However, there is one significant variable: the color. Over the years, manufacturers have offered brake calipers in various bright colors — gray, black, silver, and white. At a glance, you might think that these colors are here just for aesthetic reasons. But that's not all, as they are visual cues that convey a message about the vehicle.

That said, if you've ever peeked through the wheels of a high-performance car, you've probably noticed that some come with fiery red brake calipers that glow like mechanical jewelry. But why red? And why are they available in specific vehicles?