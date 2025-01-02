10 Of The Fastest Non-Supercars In The World, Ranked By Top Speed

New for the 2025 model year, the latest generation of the BMW M5 is a polarizing car, being heavier but more powerful than before. Get behind the wheel of the new M5 and it's the car's power that trumps its weight, with its ability to accelerate to license-shredding speeds being both a good and bad thing. Good for obvious reasons — no self-respecting enthusiast is going to turn down the chance to push the limits of a family-sized sedan capable of 190 mph — and bad because it's almost a little too capable.

Advertisement

After testing it on track, SlashGear's reviewer came away with a surprising verdict: it was "almost boring" to drive on a closed circuit, primarily because its seemingly endless reserves of power and technical wizardry meant that it was almost impossible to mess things up. Even though, with the M Drivers Package option ticked, the car can reach 189 mph, it was docile and easy to drive at everyday speeds.

Getting it anywhere close to its limits will require both a very determined driver and a suitably long, empty circuit, and so most M5 owners will likely never get to experience their car at the ragged edge. Whether that's a good thing or not is a question with no straightforward answer.