10 Of The Fastest Non-Supercars In The World, Ranked By Top Speed
The idea of a performance car with family-carrying capabilities is not a new one. BMW's M division has been churning them out for decades, alongside Audi's line of RS cars and even more niche offerings from the likes of Maserati. Performance sedans were the body style of choice for fast family haulers in decades gone by, but in recent years, high-powered SUVs have taken over as the preferred style for many manufacturers.
Even many brands that historically only made sports and supercars have ventured into the SUV world in recent years, driven by sky-high demand from buyers. That means that buyers looking for a car with supercar performance and family car practicality now have a massive range of choices available to them — assuming they have a suitably healthy budget, of course. These 10 sedans, wagons, and SUVs all comfortably rank among the very fastest non-supercars on the market, encompassing everything from bleeding-edge performance EVs to old-school V8 brutes.
Maserati Levante Trofeo - 188 mph
The most powerful variant of Maserati's family-sized SUV is the Trofeo, which the brand claims can reach a top speed of 188 mph. SlashGear took the Levante Trofeo for a spin back in 2022 and found its Ferrari-fettled V8 engine to be far and away the biggest selling point of the car, with a unique soundtrack and more grunt than any SUV buyer could realistically require on their daily travels.
The 2024 model year Levante will be the last, with Maserati discontinuing the car for 2025. That decision might seem surprising given the overall market popularity of SUVs, but it's all down to parent company Stellantis' plan to electrify its lineup over the coming years. Reports suggest that a successor to the Levante will enter production sometime in the second half of the decade, although few details are confirmed for now. Until then, the Levante Trofeo remains the ultimate Maserati SUV in terms of performance, as well as one of the fastest non-supercars on the planet.
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT - 189 mph
Maserati might have axed its Levante SUV, but its Porsche-badged rival is going nowhere anytime soon. The Cayenne has proved to be a consistently popular model in Porsche's lineup, and for the 2024 model year, the automaker unveiled what's arguably one of its most extreme Cayenne variants yet. The Cayenne Turbo GT boasts a top speed of 189 mph, and takes just 3.3 seconds to accelerate from 0-60 mph. Those are thoroughly impressive stats considering that the Turbo GT is still roomy enough inside for a family, but the car is about more than numbers.
SlashGear was struck by the car's brutal acceleration while on a manufacturer preview drive, but also its ability to remain composed around corners, and its everyday comfort and convenience. The car has a chameleon-like ability to turn from a refined daily driver into an autobahn menace at a moment's notice, without any significant compromises to either personality. Of course, buyers pay for the privilege of having such versatility — the sticker price of the Cayenne Turbo GT is around $200,000.
Audi RS6 Avant Performance with Dynamic Plus - 189 mph
Audi's long-running super wagon finally arrived in the U.S. a few years ago, with the latest iteration delivering more punch from its twin-turbocharged V8 than ever. The Audi RS6 Avant offers 621 horsepower in its current Performance guise, and with the Dynamic Plus pack optioned, it boasts a top speed of 189 mph. Like any other speedy non-supercar, the numbers only tell half of the story — it's the car's family-friendly interior and generous cargo space that truly set it apart from other performance cars.
The RS6 Avant is a rare car by design, with only a small number of examples designated for the U.S. and overall production numbers remaining far lower than even many other performance cars. It's also one of the only station wagons here, since most high-powered family haulers take the form of SUVs. Of course, it's not like the car was ever going to be a huge seller anyway, with a starting price well into six-figure territory and tens of thousands of dollars' worth of optional extras available. Yet, those who can justify such an extraordinary outlay are rewarded with a car that's unlike anything else on the market, in the U.S. or abroad.
BMW M5 with M Drivers Package - 189 mph
New for the 2025 model year, the latest generation of the BMW M5 is a polarizing car, being heavier but more powerful than before. Get behind the wheel of the new M5 and it's the car's power that trumps its weight, with its ability to accelerate to license-shredding speeds being both a good and bad thing. Good for obvious reasons — no self-respecting enthusiast is going to turn down the chance to push the limits of a family-sized sedan capable of 190 mph — and bad because it's almost a little too capable.
After testing it on track, SlashGear's reviewer came away with a surprising verdict: it was "almost boring" to drive on a closed circuit, primarily because its seemingly endless reserves of power and technical wizardry meant that it was almost impossible to mess things up. Even though, with the M Drivers Package option ticked, the car can reach 189 mph, it was docile and easy to drive at everyday speeds.
Getting it anywhere close to its limits will require both a very determined driver and a suitably long, empty circuit, and so most M5 owners will likely never get to experience their car at the ragged edge. Whether that's a good thing or not is a question with no straightforward answer.
Lamborghini Urus Performante - 190 mph
Given the Raging Bull badge on the front, it should be no surprise to find out that the Lamborghini Urus is one of the fastest non-supercars on the market. That badge has represented automotive excess for many decades, and the brand's SUV is no different, although buyers will have to opt for the Performante variant if they want the bragging rights of a 190 mph top speed.
Pushing the Urus Performante on the road is one thing, but Lamborghini was also keen to show off its talents in the mud and gravel, inviting select journalists — including SlashGear — to test out said prowess. As it turns out, the Urus Performante makes a fine all-terrain drift machine, as well as being fiercely capable on the track. It's safe to say that most Urus owners won't be testing out the former, but given the car's $274,000 asking price, the added capability is still welcome nonetheless. Not that capability can really make the car's cost seem reasonable — this is still a car that's primarily designed as a wealth-flaunting accessory, just one with an extra helping of all-terrain and performance capability thrown in for good measure.
Aston Martin DBX 707 - 193 mph
Similarly over-the-top to the Lamborghini Urus is the Aston Martin DBX 707, which stuffs a twin-turbocharged V8 engine into a family-sized SUV and adds a dash of the usual Aston Martin elegance to finish. Only a dash, mind — the DBX 707 leans into the traditional "brute in a suit" formula as well as the brand's classic models, except this time the suit is bulkier than ever. The DBX has been around for a while now but has been subject to iterative updates to keep it feeling fresh, with the latest update focusing on in-car tech and all-terrain capability.
Its performance numbers also remain thoroughly impressive, with the DBX 707 delivering a 3.3-second sprint from 0-60 mph and top speed of 193 mph. That performance arrives thanks to the 707 PS — roughly 697 horsepower — that's on tap from the 4.0L V8 engine. A new exhaust system also debuted on the latest iteration of the car to make sure its roaring power translates to a suitably roaring soundtrack.
Ferrari Purosangue - 193 mph
Driving the Ferrari Purosangue is a little different from driving most other Ferraris. Not only because it's more practical, and features an extra pair of doors, but because it's a car that the brand swore it would never make. However, eventually Ferrari's leadership could no longer say no to a money-printing SUV model, and so the Purosangue was born. The brand's press material carefully shies away from calling it an SUV, referring to the car as "unlike any other" and insisting that it is "an authentic Ferrari four-door sports car."
However, it is inevitably benchmarked by reviewers and potential buyers against the likes of the Aston Martin DBX 707 and Lamborghini Urus, even though it comfortably costs more than both of them. So, it competes against SUVs, and it also looks like an SUV, despite Ferrari's protestations to the contrary. At least, with an officially quoted top speed of "over" 193 mph and a 0-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds, the Purosangue matches up to the brand's other models in performance, even if it can't match the brand's traditional sports cars for looks.
Tesla Model S Plaid - 200 mph
While the idea of a 200 mph EV might not have been as unusual as it was when the Tesla Model S Plaid was first unveiled, it's still fairly unique in the current market. The only other family-sized EV that's faster costs more than twice as much, putting the Plaid in a category all of its own. At launch, it was claimed to be able to reach 200 mph with the speed limiter removed, and independent testing has confirmed that it can in fact reach that speed.
With over 1,000 horsepower on tap, it should be no surprise that the Tesla Plaid is fast. However, many manufacturers of similarly powerful EVs limit their top speed, arguing that the vast majority of buyers will never be able to get close to them anyway. That's very true — unless you happen to reside near one of the few remaining derestricted stretches of German autobahn, you're out of luck — but for all of the cars here, that's arguably beside the point.
No one needs a super-fast family hauler, but a few well-heeled buyers are willing to pay a premium for one anyway. Plus, in the Tesla's case, that premium is less than many buyers might think. As of this writing, Tesla offers the Plaid for $94,990 excluding fees.
Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid - 202 mph
Claimed by Porsche to be the most powerful Panamera ever built, the 2025 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid reaches a top speed of 202 mph. It packs a twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8 engine that makes 591 horsepower on its own, then adds an electric motor to bring the car's combined output to 771 horsepower. As well as its groundbreaking top speed, the Turbo S E-Hybrid also reaches 60 mph from standstill faster than any other Panamera, taking just 2.8 seconds.
It wasn't all that long ago that those kinds of figures were reserved for supercars, all of which required their drivers to make sacrifices to drive regularly. Even more recent EVs like the Tesla Plaid remain restricted by the patchy state of American electric charging infrastructure, but with the Panamera, drivers can go to the remotest parts of the country and bring their family along for the ride, too. That is, assuming they have a suitably fat wallet, as the top-spec Panamera costs $226,500 excluding fees.
Lucid Air Sapphire - 205 mph
SlashGear gave the Lucid Air Sapphire an exceptional 10/10 rating in a 2024 review, citing its face-melting performance, luxurious interior, and reassuringly large range as key reasons for the score. Like all of the other ultra-fast family cars here, it's safe to assume that no buyers will be regularly getting close to the car's 205 mph top speed, in fact most never will. However, the car's unrelenting acceleration on the way to that top speed is easier to make use of, even though it's unwise to do so for more than a few seconds at a time.
The car is capable of hitting speeds well beyond legal limits in a scarily small amount of time — 0-60 mph arrives in just 1.89 seconds, and triple digits arrive not far behind. However, when it's not being pushed to its limits, the Air Sapphire is surprisingly easy to drive. There is, of course, a catch, and in this case, it's that the car costs $249,000. Tesla's Model S Plaid offers similar performance for significantly less upfront costs, but for ultimate electric family hauler bragging rights, the Lucid Air Sapphire can't be beat.