3 Things You Need To Know Before Painting Your Brake Calipers

Giving your car's brake calipers a fresh coat of paint is an easy and low-cost way to customize your ride. Painted brake calipers look fantastic when peering behind some awesome-looking wheels. Furthermore, cleaning, prepping, and painting the caliper surface offers year-long protection from contaminants like caked-on brake dust, dirt, rust, and corrosion.

Then again, anything that has to do with spray paint sounds fun, but painting the brake calipers has more to do with preparation than the actual paint. For starters, anything near the wheels is sure to be dirty and covered in mud or grime, including the brake calipers.

If you know anything about paint, you probably know that applying paint on a dirty surface is a big no-no, especially on something that reaches a scorching 280 degrees Fahrenheit (138 degrees Celsius) on a typical day. Before reaching for that can of spray paint, here are other things to know before painting your car's brake calipers.