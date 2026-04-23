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Subaru is one of those brands equally respected both by mainstream car buyers and auto enthusiasts. Many everyday drivers love the automaker because of practicality, a relatively affordable price, and the fact that Subaru is one of the most reliable car brands. For gearheads, it's all of these, but also the automaker's rallying heritage, performance potential, and of course, the community.

However, no car is perfect, and although a modern Subaru does offer a well-rounded package for most car buyers, it can lack specific quality-of-life features you just have to buy separately. Many Subaru owners also lead an active outdoors lifestyle, meaning their cars regularly see muddy trails, ski trips, camping weekends, and everything in between.

For these owners, additional cargo space and all-weather capability are just as important as reliability and value — and that's exactly where the right accessories can make a meaningful difference. Therefore, if you are a Subie enthusiast and you want to make the most out of your car, here are five useful Subaru accessories owners say are a "must-have."