Five Useful Subaru Accessories Owners Say Are A 'Must-Have'
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Subaru is one of those brands equally respected both by mainstream car buyers and auto enthusiasts. Many everyday drivers love the automaker because of practicality, a relatively affordable price, and the fact that Subaru is one of the most reliable car brands. For gearheads, it's all of these, but also the automaker's rallying heritage, performance potential, and of course, the community.
However, no car is perfect, and although a modern Subaru does offer a well-rounded package for most car buyers, it can lack specific quality-of-life features you just have to buy separately. Many Subaru owners also lead an active outdoors lifestyle, meaning their cars regularly see muddy trails, ski trips, camping weekends, and everything in between.
For these owners, additional cargo space and all-weather capability are just as important as reliability and value — and that's exactly where the right accessories can make a meaningful difference. Therefore, if you are a Subie enthusiast and you want to make the most out of your car, here are five useful Subaru accessories owners say are a "must-have."
All‑weather floor mats and liners
Some of the most commonly mentioned accessories for a Subaru owner are all-weather floor mats and liners. This is echoed by both industry and owner sources: As one Reddit owner of a 2024 Outback XT put it, the "biggest [accessories] if you don't already have them are all weather floor mats", further recommending aftermarket brands like TuxMats, SmartLiners, or Husky in favor of OEM mats. Even Subaru dealers themselves rank floor mats as a must-have addition for adventurous owners.
The appeal of all-weather mats and liners is fairly self-explanatory. They protect your interior from mud, dirt, dust, snow, sand, and spilled drinks. If you are a Subie owner who embodies the active lifestyle mojo, having these can greatly simplify maintenance and cleaning. By simply rinsing and wiping them down every now and then, you are saving yourself the headaches of having to clean softer, less protected footwell areas that typically come in most Subaru models.
TuxMats and Smartliner are among the most frequently mentioned brands in the Subaru aftermarket mat space. Tuxmats offers five-star rated full-coverage mats for the Outback for $229.80 while SmartLiner (our number one major car mat brand) Subaru Outback floor mats range from $78.99 for just the rear seats, or $258.99 for full-coverage. Genuine Subaru OEM all-weather floor mats are likely to set you back between $37 and $153 depending on the configuration.
Roof rack or cargo box
There are many features of the Subaru Crosstrek that outdoor adventurers will love, but to add further on top of what you get from the factory, investing in a roof rack or a cargo box is a game-changer because it gives you versatility and storage space without compromising interior comfort. Many people share the same philosophy, with owners on the r/SubaruForester subreddit noting they predominantly use them for camping, carrying kayaks, radio antennas, solar panels, bikes, lumber, jacks, or even full-size spare wheels.
Owners recommend roof rack brands such as OEM Subaru racks, Thule, and Yakima. Cargo boxes are also very popular with Subie enthusiasts; if you check on Amazon, you can find models like the Durablez Heavy Duty cargo box, which enjoys a 4.6 out of 5-star rating with more than 1,900 reviews combined. The $700 to $750 Thule Pulse series is also quite popular, and the Vehicles Expertz YouTube channel even named it as the safest cargo box you can get for a Subaru Crosstrek.
With these, you can easily increase your storage space and allow yourself and your family to carry more. However, do keep in mind that roof racks and cargo boxes usually require a compatible crossbar system to mount securely. Additionally, some vehicles may need additional fit kits or adapter hardware depending on the model year and rack brand. Lastly, be sure to check weight limits for both the roof and the rack to ensure safe driving.
Cargo protection accessories
If investing in a roof rack/box is a bit much for you but you want the ability to carry lots of stuff without worrying about damaging, scratching, or messing up your interior, cargo protection accessories should be on your radar. These are also recommended both by owners and industry experts. For instance, 802 Subaru, an official Subaru dealer serving Central Vermont, lists protective cargo nets, rear seat back protectors, and trunk trays in its best-selling list of all Subaru accessories.
When we talked about the top three Toyota RAV4 cargo accessories, we also mentioned cargo mats and liners because they are easy to clean and remove, all while protecting the inside of your car. When questioning whether cargo trays and rear seatback protectors are worth it, one Redditor noted that "these [cargo protector] add ons saved my interior." If you want to buy these directly from Subaru, you can expect to pay $60 for rear seat back protectors, $70 for cargo (trunk) trays, or $48 for cargo nets.
If you want to save a bit of money and go for a universal rear seat back protector, Amazon offers the top-rated F-Color Universal SUV cargo and rear back seat protector for $25. This specific product is backed by a 4.7 out of 5-star rating, and that number is backed by more than 8,500 reviews.
Auto-dimming mirrors
Night driving represents an entirely different set of challenges compared to driving during the day. However, one problem is worth noting specifically. Modern headlights are too bright, and they can easily cause excessive glare for other drivers. Although this is not a Subaru-specific problem, the Subie community has recognized a way to at least minimize glare by investing in auto-dimming mirrors. You can get 5-star rated auto-dimming mirrors directly from Subaru for $191.71 or $230 if you want the approach light version.
When speaking on whether these are even worth it, one Subaru Redditor noted "I love my auto dimming mirrors! All the crazy bright LED lights don't bother me when they're behind me now... Sometimes it's hard to tell how far a car is behind you because their lights aren't bright but you get used to it." Other Redditors share the same sentiment, with one of them pointing out that auto-dimming mirrors are "100% worth it."
Before you buy, it's worth noting that Subaru usually pre-wires the side mirrors from the factory, and that installation should be relatively DIY-friendly. Do keep in mind that aftermarket versions may not dim correctly, and always be sure to install mirrors that are designed specifically for your Subaru's model year and trim level.
Plug-and-Play ECU tuning tools
For performance-hungry Subaru enthusiasts, a plug-and-play tuning tool can unlock additional power and give you more control over engine parameters, monitor performance in real time, and optimize your car for any additional modifications you may do. Subimods is a well‑known Subaru‑focused aftermarket parts and accessories retailer in the U.S. with a long history and dedicated Subaru selection, and the "most wanted" Subaru accessory in their entire shop is one of the many $770 COBB AccessPORT V3 tuner kits it offers for different Subie vehicle makes and model years.
Remapping the engine with an ECU tuner is one of six most affordable ways to boost your car's performance, but you do need to make sure you do it properly. Moreover, you also need to be sure the tuner is designed for your specific Subaru model. ECU tuners are particularly popular with WRX owners, and most of them agree. On the ClubWRX forum one owner noted that a "tune makes the car MUCH more drivable," with other owners sharing similar sentiments.
How these add-ons made the list
The idea behind this list was to do some digging and find add-ons that a wide variety of Subaru owners will appreciate. That is why we involved usual "must-have" accessories such as floor mats, auto-dimming mirrors, and cargo protectors, but also those specific to performance enthusiasts (ECU tuners) and active-lifestyle Subaru owners (cargo boxes and racks).
To compile this list, we consulted numerous Reddit posts, Subaru owner's forums, official accessories lists from Subaru, Amazon best-sellers, WRX enthusiast forums, aftermarket accessory retailers, dealership recommendations, and expert reviews. Everyone has different preferences and needs, but we made sure that all of the recommendations we gave are backed by real-world anecdotes and evidence.