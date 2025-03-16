Every Major Car Mat Brand Ranked Worst To Best

Coming in last place for all-season car mats are OxGord three-piece universal rubber floor mats. The main thing these mats have going for them is the price point of just $38.99 on Amazon and the fact that they are waterproof. After all, not everyone is looking to shell out hundreds of dollars for brands like WeatherTech — even if they did have a pretty solid Superbowl commercial.

However, these OxGord units may be a bit too far in the other direction. For one thing, it's tough to know exactly how they'll fit in your vehicle even with the dimensions spelled out. This is why OxGord constructs these universal mats with a variety of integrated contours – otherwise known as scissor cut-lines. There are anti-slip nibs on the underside and built-in ridges to help contain any fluid or dirt that hits the mat, but these are a band-aid at best.

Another aspect of the OxGord option that does not inspire purchase confidence are statements like, "Our mats come directly from the factory and may need to be aired out before use" and generic explanations such as "Made from an advanced formula rubber." The relatively low average Amazon buyer review of 4.3 out of 5 stars is one more reason it's tough to recommend these OxGord floor mats as a good idea in a new $40,000 Kia Telluride.

Still, for something like an older pickup or Jeep with floors you're trying to keep in reasonable shape during beach days in the summer or ski days in the winter, these mats might work just fine. Though saving money with a set of DIY car mats could be even finer.