Every Major Car Mat Brand Ranked Worst To Best
Car mats are a broad category, one that could include everything from OEM carpeted mats to aftermarket rubber pieces with Looney Tunes characters drawn on. However, many drivers are interested in reliable all-season floor mats that can protect what's underneath them, and that's what we are looking at today – floor mats that are often custom-fitted to your specific make, model, and year.
Generally, these aftermarket floor mats are designed to keep the carpeting underneath protected from the likes of spilled coffee, road grime, and the slushy side effects of winter weather. In other words, an ideal non-performance mod for every car owner. Of course, as with most products, there is a wide range of all-season floor mats from a host of manufacturers.
So, to help you find the best mats for your particular ride, we've put together this ranking of all the major car mat brands from worst to best. To rank them, we considered key factors like price and owner reviews alongside several other criteria which are detailed under Methodology at the end of this article.
OxGord
Coming in last place for all-season car mats are OxGord three-piece universal rubber floor mats. The main thing these mats have going for them is the price point of just $38.99 on Amazon and the fact that they are waterproof. After all, not everyone is looking to shell out hundreds of dollars for brands like WeatherTech — even if they did have a pretty solid Superbowl commercial.
However, these OxGord units may be a bit too far in the other direction. For one thing, it's tough to know exactly how they'll fit in your vehicle even with the dimensions spelled out. This is why OxGord constructs these universal mats with a variety of integrated contours – otherwise known as scissor cut-lines. There are anti-slip nibs on the underside and built-in ridges to help contain any fluid or dirt that hits the mat, but these are a band-aid at best.
Another aspect of the OxGord option that does not inspire purchase confidence are statements like, "Our mats come directly from the factory and may need to be aired out before use" and generic explanations such as "Made from an advanced formula rubber." The relatively low average Amazon buyer review of 4.3 out of 5 stars is one more reason it's tough to recommend these OxGord floor mats as a good idea in a new $40,000 Kia Telluride.
Still, for something like an older pickup or Jeep with floors you're trying to keep in reasonable shape during beach days in the summer or ski days in the winter, these mats might work just fine. Though saving money with a set of DIY car mats could be even finer.
Rugged Ridge
Speaking of Jeeps and pickup trucks, Rugged Ridge makes floor mats specifically for these type of vehicles. In fact, there is no option for mats that fit a Kia Telluride here. If, however, you have a Ram 1500 pickup, Rugged Ridge has you covered with its All-Terrain Floor Liners. These mats are custom-made for the Ram, feature a full edge lip to keep debris and liquids trapped on the mat, and a deep tread pattern ideally suited for scraping heavy mud off a set of well-used boots.
Made from injection molded thermoplastic, these Rugged Ridge floor liners are guaranteed to fit, have an anti-slip backing to keep them in place once installed, and are designed to couple with existing factory floor mat anchors. The main ding against these mats is that, in the case of the popular Ram 1500, the price tag is $99.99 for just the front two units — driver and passenger — with no option for back-row coverage. That means, unless you drive a regular cab, you'll have to shop elsewhere to protect that back seat floor area.
Other downsides include the overall limited vehicle availability. Even excluding the Telluride, Rugged Ridge simply doesn't offer many makes and models to choose from. Then there is the five year warranty against defects, which is a relatively short span versus competitors with lifetime coverage. Finally, the only color options are black or tan. Other car mat brands offer a range of hues to choose from, which some consumers may appreciate.
Rough Country
Like Rugged Ridge, Rough Country caters to pickup truck and Jeep owners with a deep catalog of off-road gear. It also sells custom-fit all-season floor mats, just not for the likes of a Kia Telluride. It's this lack of vehicular diversity that keeps Rough Country toward the bottom of the rankings. However, it bests Rugged Ridge simply by offering its Sure-Fit mats that cover both rows of flooring for a Ram 1500 crew cab. As you might expect, these are more expensive at $149.95 than the Rugged Ridge units, but for anyone carting around kids or workers in the back seat, it's worth the extra outlay.
A full outer lip on Rough Country mats helps keep whatever is trapped in the mats from getting onto the carpet underneath and they come with a lifetime replacement warranty. Made from flexible thermoplastic rubber, the Sure-Fit floor mats for the Ram 1500 are also made in the USA. Between these factors and the overall Amazon rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, the Rough Country Sure-Fit mats are the way to go for those interested in floor liners designed specifically for off-road vehicles.
Lloyds
Lloyds is a floor mat maker perhaps best known for its aftermarket carpeted mats in a wide range of colors featuring embroidered OEM logos like Corvette and Shelby Cobra. However, Lloyds also produces all-season floor liners for a variety of vehicles, including the Kia Telluride.
Part of the RubberTite series, these mats are custom-cut to fit the Telluride, but do not include any sort of outer edge lip or ridge to keep the liquid and debris trapped. Instead, Lloyd's cites the molded high-capacity wells that cover the entire mat for capturing the detritus of life. They also make the point that this design makes for ease of removal when you're ready to clean them.
Other Lloyd's design features include a choice of 10 colors, factory-compatible anchoring points, and anchor hooks to go with the rubber nib backer. The biggest con here is price, as a set of 2025 Kia Telluride Lloyd's RubberTite Mats that cover all three rows of seating run $243.97. Add on the cargo bay piece for $129.99 and you're looking at nearly $375 in total. Lloyd's does make all its mats in the USA and is an employee-owned company, both of which are rare finds in this industry.
Ultimately, however, the steep sticker price and lack of a protective outer lip hold Lloyd's back in this ranking.
LasFit
In today's world, where you can buy just about anything online and have it delivered to your front door, a product's website presence counts for something. So, when you come across an Amazon listing for a product like LasFit with questionable statements like "super easy to take out and clean with a hose or whatever" and notes about its floor mats being built without lead, cadmium, or "other notorious offenders", it's hard not to think twice before clicking the buy button.
This is a shame, however, as the LasFit all-season floor mats for a new Telluride are attractively priced at $239 for all three rows and the cargo hold. Plus, according to LasFit, these mats are recyclable.
The company's statements about these mats being built with environmentally-friendly materials are an objectively positive feature, as is the use of 3D vehicle scanning to ensure a tight fit. The LasFit floor liners include full border lips and anti-skid underside, but it is unclear if these mats are compatible with factory mat anchors and how long the warranty lasts. All this, plus the relatively low average Amazon buyer rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars keeps LasFit in the bottom half of our rankings.
3D Mats
3D Mats, maker of the Kagu brand of floor mats, dives deep on what makes these mats special — namely three-layer construction versus the more typical single-layer molded approach. The 3D Mats feature a waterproof top layer with an interesting embossed carbon fiber appearance and a cross-link polyethylene inner layer designed to absorb road noise from underneath. In addition, a patented MAXpider bottom layer made from a unique fabric prevents the mats from sliding around or damaging the factory carpeting.
A set of these Kagu All-Weather Perfect Fit Floor Liner mats for the 2025 Kia Telluride runs $281.99 for the first, second, and third rows — which is relatively reasonable. However, 3D Mats does not sell a floor mat to protect the cargo bay flooring behind the third row. Just one example of why this is a key carpeted area needing protection would be anyone who goes skiing or snowboarding in the winter, as that space is ideally suited for holding snow-covered boots during the drive home.
Additionally, 3D Mats only includes three years of warranty coverage and black is the only available color, both of which help push its floor mats down in the rankings.
Husky Liners
Husky Liners makes two lines of floor mats for the 2025 Kia Telluride. The X-Act series that costs $298.97 for all three rows of seating and the WeatherBeater series that comes in at $219.98 for the same coverage. In both cases, these Husky Liners units are made in the U.S. and come with a lifetime warranty. Additionally, the pricing on the WeatherBeaters is very compelling in contrast with high-dollar competitors like WeatherTech. On that front, Husky says its ProGard formula used to construct the floor mats is more flexible than what WeatherTech sells.
Laser-measured and constructed with special StayPut underside nibs to prevent the mats from moving, these Husky Liner mats also feature full outer lip coverage and are compatible with factory anchor points. All that said, the main factor holding Husky Liners back is its lack of a mat to fit the cargo bay of the Telluride behind the third row. It does sell a unit that fits behind the second row when the third row is folded, but for anyone looking to blend maximum Telluride occupancy with maximum carpet protection, the Husky Liners WeatherBeaters fall short.
TuxMat
Of all the major car mat brands, TuxMat is unique for offering all-season mat protection for the backs of a Kia Telluride's second and third-row seats. This means that when those two rows of seating are folded down, the seat backs — which are now effectively the cargo floor — retain all-season coverage. It's a clever idea for those instances when you're hauling wet or dirty gear that requires more space than the footwells provide. Unsurprisingly, it's an expensive setup. For the 2025 Telluride, TuxMats to cover the floors for all three rows runs $289.50. Add $159.80 for the seat backers and the cargo floor for a total of $449.30.
Still, TuxMats are compelling with three-layer construction that includes an EVA core for durability, a lifetime warranty against defects, and custom fitment with fully ridged edges. However, its Amazon customer reviews are a double-edged sword. Averaging 4.9 stars puts it atop every other mat brand here, but it is only based on 20 reviews, which is too small a sample size to put much water in.
For anyone concerned with total all-season floor mat coverage, TuxMat is hard to beat, but the budget-busting price point prevents it from taking the top spot.
WeatherTech
If you've spent just about any time at all researching floor mats, you'll be familiar with WeatherTech and its long list of useful car products. The 800-pound gorilla of the aftermarket car mat industry, WeatherTech advertises heavily and sells very high-quality floor mats.
For a new Kia Telluride, there are two WeatherTech lines to choose from — the FloorLiner setup for $291.85 or the FloorLiner HP option for $329.85. In both cases, this includes the first three rows of seats with the option to tack on a behind-the-third-row cargo liner for $121.95 using the standard FloorLiner. Going that route means you'll need to spend at least $413.80 for full Telluride coverage, which is pricey.
The upsides include laser-measured fitment, a choice of four colors, and tall ridges running around the borders. From personal experience, I can attest to how well these mats capture large volumes of liquid. As in five sets of ski boots defrosting in the cargo hold of our Ford Transit Connect with not a drop spilled on the carpet.
Made of rubber-like thermoplastic elastomer, WeatherTech notes their mats are 100% recyclable and free of latex, PVCs, cadmium, or lead. A lifetime warranty and made-in-the-USA construction are also nice WeatherTech touches, but the high price tag is what stops them from taking the top spot in these rankings.
SmartLiner
Instead, our first place position goes to SmartLiner and its set of custom-fit all-season floor mats for the luxury-adjacent Kia Telluride. For $331.55, you get coverage for all three rows and the rear-most cargo floor. That's more than $80 less than the same setup using WeatherTech's base FloorLiner series and the SmartLiner units also come with a lifetime warranty and 100% recyclable low-density polyethylene construction. Like the best mats here, SmartLiner's Telluride all-season floor mats have a raised lip running the perimeter and are compatible with the factory floor mat anchoring system.
Looking at Amazon for buyer reviews reveals an average score of 4.6 out of 5 stars, which is on the low side. However, it is based on more than 500 ratings, a sample size that instills confidence in the rating credibility. SmartLiner cannot match WeatherTech on being manufactured stateside as it assembles the mats in China, India, and Thailand. Still, factoring in the relatively reasonable pricing, long list of buyer reviews to peruse, and lifetime warranty means that SmartLiner earns the top spot for car mat makers.
Methodology
The rankings for these floor mat brands factored in price, warranty, how the mats fit, where the mats are produced, and owner reviews on Amazon. In some cases, unique wild card features are considered that help a mat stand out from the crowd and, where noted, personal experience is cited.
To keep the pricing comparison as apples-to-apples as possible, a 2025 Kia Telluride was used as the fitment vehicle across the board, unless otherwise noted. In most cases, we've opted to use a RAM 1500 as our alternative vehicle.