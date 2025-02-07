What Kind Of Car Is In The WeatherTech SuperBowl Commercial?
The ads are out in force once again for Super Bowl LIX, hocking all manner of products from tech to cars. In the case of one particular Super Bowl ad, it's not the cars themselves that are being sold, but rather what goes in the car.
This year's ad from car mat and convenience brand WeatherTech depicts a quartet of rambunctious elderly ladies cruising across the highway in what appears to be a 1962 Lincoln Continental. Despite their advanced ages, not to mention the age of the car they're driving, they're absolutely tearing things up — they're blocking traffic, challenging bikers, sparking explosions, and flying off of ramps.
The last activity, in particular, demonstrates the purpose of the ad: when the ladies drop their cookies and cups of tea on the floor of this old, likely very valuable car, the installed WeatherTech mats protect the lining. The tagline of the ad is "for whatever comes your way, there's WeatherTech."
What Song is Playing in the WeatherTech Super Bowl Commercial?
To accompany the elderly ladies on their highway romp in their Lincoln Continental, the WeatherTech ad plays the classic song "Born to Be Wild" by the band Steppenwolf. Specifically, it appears to be the original version of the song released in 1968, as opposed to the various cover versions that were released in the decades since or a new version recorded specifically for this ad.
The tagline for the ad, "for whatever comes your way," is a direct reference to the lyrics of the song. The third and fourth lines of the song are "lookin' for adventure – and whatever comes our way."
"Born to Be Wild" has long been one of the definitive songs of road-cruising culture. It's mostly a favorite for motorcycle riders, especially considering the song's appearance in the film "Easy Rider," though anyone who appreciates a rocket ride down an open highway loves it just as much.