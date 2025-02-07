What Kind Of Car Is In The WeatherTech SuperBowl Commercial?

The ads are out in force once again for Super Bowl LIX, hocking all manner of products from tech to cars. In the case of one particular Super Bowl ad, it's not the cars themselves that are being sold, but rather what goes in the car.

This year's ad from car mat and convenience brand WeatherTech depicts a quartet of rambunctious elderly ladies cruising across the highway in what appears to be a 1962 Lincoln Continental. Despite their advanced ages, not to mention the age of the car they're driving, they're absolutely tearing things up — they're blocking traffic, challenging bikers, sparking explosions, and flying off of ramps.

The last activity, in particular, demonstrates the purpose of the ad: when the ladies drop their cookies and cups of tea on the floor of this old, likely very valuable car, the installed WeatherTech mats protect the lining. The tagline of the ad is "for whatever comes your way, there's WeatherTech."

