12 Useful WeatherTech Products Other Than Car Mats And Truck Liners
It might be best known for its range of car mats and truck liners, but WeatherTech offers a much wider lineup of useful products than many buyers might think. These products cover a huge range of uses both in the home and on the road, and some address issues you might not have realized were so easy to remedy. As a bonus, many of the brand's most useful products can be picked up for affordable prices too.
In the same way that its range of mats and liners are available for a large number of vehicles — from best-selling trucks like the Ford F-150 to six-figure exotics from the likes of Ferrari and Lamborghini — its other useful products also fit a range of brands. So, whether you drive a brand-new luxury vehicle or a high-mileage workhorse, there's something within WeatherTech's lineup worth checking out. These 12 products are among our favorites, with each offering a simple solution to a common automotive or household problem.
WeatherTech Car Coasters
As well as the floors and beds of your car and truck, it's worth investing in liners for more commonly overlooked parts of your vehicle. For example, WeatherTech's Car Coasters provide a removable lining for cupholders, catching all the dust, grime, and spills that usually collect within them. Each coaster comes with a 5/8 inch high sidewall to neatly line the inside of the cupholder, alongside a tab to pick them back out easily when they get dirty.
They can be cleaned by hand in a sink or alternatively put into the dishwasher for easy cleaning. One pack of car coasters includes four coasters, with two larger coasters measuring 3 7/16 inches across and two smaller coasters measuring 3 1/8 inches. They'll fit the cupholders of most common car and truck brands, but it's always worth double-checking before purchase. The pack of four is available for $10 from WeatherTech's website.
WeatherTech Door Pocket Hand Sanitizer Holder
Keeping hand sanitizer in a crowded glovebox can mean fumbling around every time you want to find it while storing it loose in a door pocket can result in it accidentally falling out. The WeatherTech Door Pocket Hand Sanitizer Holder does away with those problems by attaching it securely to the top of a door pocket, making it easy to reach the sanitizer and much more difficult to misplace.
As well as clipping onto the front door pocket, it can also be attached to the rear pocket of the front row seats to give rear seat passengers easy access. It can support bottles of up to two ounces. Like many of WeatherTech's other products, the holder is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. And it's made in the USA. A bundle is available for $13 that includes both the holder and two bottles of Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel.
WeatherTech Seat Back Protector
Piling into your car or truck with the whole family for a weekend adventure can have its drawbacks, one of them being that passengers can often drag mud and dirt back into the vehicle when it's time to go home. Cleaning out that dirt can be a drag, but to make it easier, WeatherTech's Seat Back Protector is fully removable and can be machine-washed if needed. It's made from cotton twill and is both water and scuff-resistant, so it will protect your seats from damage from the muddy feet of younger family members.
As a bonus, the pockets of the protector can also be used to store a range of weekend essentials. There are four pockets in total, with two made from mesh at the top of the protector and two lower pockets made from the same durable material as the protector itself. It's designed to be easy to attach and should fit most common car and truck seat sizes. A choice of three colors is available to better suit your vehicle's interior — charcoal, tan, and gray are all offered. Each protector retails for $60.
WeatherTech SunShade
Keeping a car or truck cool during summer can be very difficult, particularly if you're leaving it in an area with no natural shade around. No one likes when they open the door of their vehicle and it feels like stepping into an oven, but WeatherTech offers a custom SunShade that should help mitigate that temperature increase. The brand offers shades for various makes and models — spanning everything from Bugatti to Freightliner — with each shade custom cut to the dimensions of your vehicle's windows.
The shade's reflective surface helps bounce away the sun's UV rays and prevents the extreme heat buildup that's all too common on hot days in the summer. Likewise, in the winter, its reflective properties can also slow or prevent ice buildup on the vehicle. The midlayer of the shade is made from foam, which gives it extra structural rigidity and ensures it should fit neatly within window frames without the need for additional clamps or fasteners. Prices for the shades vary considerably based on make, model, and whether you're looking for a windshield shade or a full set for every window. The cheapest shades are available for $55, while the priciest can stretch up to $180.
WeatherTech Under Seat Storage System
Making the most of a truck's underseat storage can be important for families, long-distance travelers, or anyone who needs to bring a lot of gear with them on the road. You could chuck everything in and hope for the best, but a better idea is the $180 WeatherTech Under Seat Storage System, which adds handy compartments to the storage bin to make it easier to find things in a rush. Much like the brand's SunShade, the storage system is custom-built to fit virtually every popular truck model.
The storage system is made from thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), and is resistant to wear but designed to be softer to touch than conventional plastic containers. It can be recycled too when it's no longer needed, and since the system is backed by a lifetime warranty, there's no need to worry about its longevity. It can be easily fitted into a truck without the need to drill holes or make any permanent changes to the truck's interior.
WeatherTech BumpStep
Despite being originally intended as a cost-effective way to prevent damage from bumps, scrapes, and low-speed collisions, modern car and truck bumpers have lost much of this functionality. Repairing a bumper, particularly one with modern driver assistance features such as integrated cameras and sensors, can be a painfully costly experience. To regain some of that original functionality, it's worth considering the WeatherTech BumpStep — a hitch-mounted bumper that protects your car's bumper from damage.
It's made from impact-absorbing resin that cushions against low-speed impacts, and is available in a standard 12-inch size or a 24-inch XL size. The larger of the two retails for $120, while the smaller can be picked up for $80. As well as being an extra layer of protection, the BumpStep can be used as a conventional step to gain easier access to the truck bed or roof. It can support up to 300 pounds.
WeatherTech LampGard
It's inevitable that vehicle headlights will pick up damage on the road over time, as rocks and debris causes minor damage. In the long run, this damage can really add up, and in the worst cases, can lead to costly repairs. For an extra layer of protection, the WeatherTech LampGard is worth checking out, as it can guard against much of this everyday damage and potentially prolong the life of the headlight. It can also help slow discoloration and self-heal so that minor scratches leave no permanent damage.
The covering is made from polyurethane, and can be cut to fit virtually all vehicles. Buyers simply input their vehicle's make and model on WeatherTech's website, and the brand will do the rest for them. Prices vary by vehicle, with the cheapest coverings available for $35 and the most expensive costing $80. Like WeatherTech's other, more famous products, the LampGard is made in the USA.
WeatherTech Garage Wall Protector
Even the most careful drivers can end up clipping their garage wall by opening their vehicle's door if they're heading out in a rush or coming back after a long shift. It's a permanent hazard, particularly for drivers with less room in their garage, but it doesn't have to result in permanent damage. The WeatherTech Garage Wall Protector helps guard against those annoying moments, absorbing as much of the impact as possible and therefore resulting in less damage to the car door.
Fitting the protector to the side walls of a garage can mitigate damage from wayward car doors while fitting it to the front can prevent a parking miscalculation from damaging your front bumper. It can also be useful to protect against scraping or rubbing from storing other objects against the wall, such as bicycles, surfboards, or snowboards. The protectors are available in three sizes: all are 24 inches wide but can be either four inches, six inches, or 12 inches high. The smallest costs just $20, while the largest is $35.
WeatherTech Door Protector
Similar to the brand's Seat Back Protector, the WeatherTech Door Protector is designed to prevent doors from scuffs, scratches, and dirt. It will be most useful for anyone who regularly transports pets in the back of their car, but works just as well for mess-prone children too. It can be fitted without the need for tools, instead relying on tabs that slot in between the gap between the window glass and door panel. Two sizes and three colors are available, with those sizes designed to fit most common cars and trucks.
In most cases, the door protector won't affect the opening and closing of the vehicle's windows, although WeatherTech advises buyers to check just in case the retaining tabs of the protector get caught in the window mechanism. When it's not needed, it can be easily removed, and when it needs cleaning, it can be machine-washed. The brand sells the protectors in sets of two, with both sizes available for $50.
WeatherTech ComfortMat Connect
As well as offering a range of products to help you while you're on the road, WeatherTech makes useful products for when you're back home. The WeatherTech ComfortMat Connect is a connecting mat system designed to provide extra comfort and damage protection for flooring in the garage, workshop, or even the kitchen, and can be bought in a variety of colors and finishes. Four finishes and four colorways are available, with the former including a carbon fiber-style look and a woven look.
Costs for the mats will vary depending on how many you need. A pair of end mats can be picked up for $160, while middle mats cost $80 and corner mats cost $70. For a few hundred dollars, it's possible to create a walkway that spans the most used parts of your garage or workshop. Installation is very straightforward, with each piece snapping together, while the textured underside makes sure that the mat will stay secure on the floor.
WeatherTech CupFone Duo
There is a huge range of in-car phone holders available on the market, each offering a slightly different set of advantages. Some promise to be the most secure while others promise to offer maximum mounting versatility, but whether those phone holders actually stand up to scrutiny is another matter. SlashGear previously filtered through hundreds of listings to find a dash-mounted phone holder that performed very well, but for drivers who prefer their line of sight to be entirely unobstructed, other options are available. One of those options is the WeatherTech CupFone Duo, which fits neatly into a vehicle's cupholder and allows both driver and passenger to use their phone hands-free.
The phone mounts are adjustable and will fit all common modern smartphones, and thanks to the open design, you can charge phones on the go with a charging wire. The base is designed to stick securely within the cupholder slot when it's in use to prevent slippage, but it can be readily removed when it's not needed. The CupFone Duo is only available in black, but the attachment knobs can be customized in a range of different colors and finishes. These knobs can significantly alter the price of the device — with standard black plastic knobs, it retails for $50, but with graphite billet knobs, that price jumps to $92.
WeatherTech StairEdge
Many of WeatherTech's products are automotive-related, but not all. The WeatherTech StairEdge is designed to prevent accident-prone family members from slipping on the stairs in the house and can attach to the edge of each step without the need for tools. Instead, the StairEdge uses 3M adhesive strips to ensure it stays fixed in place. A variety of colors are offered — most homeowners will likely want something subtle like the black or brown colorways, but safety yellow is also an option for tricky steps in workshops or garages.
The StairEdge comes in three sizes to cover a wide variety of steps. The smallest is 29.5 inches, while the largest is 44 inches. Prices for packs vary according to size, with the smallest size retailing for $38 and the largest retailing for $43. Five StairEdge covers are included with each pack, and like other popular WeatherTech products, they're covered by the brand's limited lifetime warranty.