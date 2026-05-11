Do Mudflaps Help Or Hurt Your Fuel Economy? It Depends

Decorative mudflaps can be just as much of a stylish accessory on your vehicle as license plate frames or even LED lighting. But while designs like Yosemite Sam are considered classics, the mudflap itself is actually there for a reason. One of those reasons has to do with fuel efficiency, though the effect depends heavily on design and installation. But there's actually a bit more to it than that.

When mudflaps are properly fitted to a passenger vehicle, they can help manage some of the airflow building up behind the tires. But if mudflaps aren't installed correctly, are too big for the vehicle, or flap too much at high speeds as a result, that's a problem. At that point, fuel economy is negatively impacted and you could actually see about a 1 to 2 percent drop under certain conditions. But even with mudflaps that have been correctly installed, the differences in fuel economy are very small at best.

In real-world testing, properly fitted mudflaps show little to no impact on overall fuel efficiency. Highway tests comparing vehicles with and without modern mudflaps, which are often referred to as splash guards, found differences of less than one percent. In most cases, vehicle-specific designs also showed no meaningful change in fuel economy. So in the end, while it's not impossible for a vehicle to get a slight bump in gas mileage, the difference is usually too small to matter in everyday driving.