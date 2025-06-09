Mud Flaps Vs. Splash Guards: Which Is Right For You?

When it comes to keeping our cars clean, it's usually the upper-most portions we worry about the most. It's easy to see why, as these are the most visible components. They are also the easiest to access when cleaning. However, the very bottom of our cars can benefit from some TLC as well, especially considering that they're what's closest to the road and thus take a beating from dirt, moisture, and other debris. This is where mud flaps and splash guards can prove useful allies.

Advertisement

These accessories essentially take on the same function, attaching behind your wheels and protecting the underside of your car from debris that would otherwise get kicked up into potentially sensitive areas. They are similarly appreciated by those outside of your vehicle, as they do a good job at keeping containments from hitting pedestrians or the windshields of following drivers. Overall, mud flaps and splash guards make for a good investment that can benefit your car in the long run.

You may be wondering which is best between the two. First off, it's worth noting that mud flaps and splash guards are names thrown around interchangeably to describe these attachments depending on the manufacturer and region. The actual differences between these two aren't dramatic and neither can truly be considered better than the other. Rather, we're going to look at each to see who they're best fit for overall.

Advertisement