Why Aren't Mud Flaps Standard On Cars Anymore?

Since the first cars hit the road over a century ago, they've undergone a drastic transformation. Internally, they're capable of going faster, utilizing heating and cooling technology to keep passengers comfortable, and include state-of-the-art computers to aid in music streaming, navigation, and more. Aesthetically, vehicles come in a host of paint colors — something that can impact your car's resale value — trim styles, and lighting options. Throughout all these changes and innovations, though, some elements have fallen out of favor for one reason or another. For instance, mud flaps aren't as frequent a sight on cars in the modern era as they once were.

Advertisement

While mud flaps aren't entirely absent from roads and parking lots these days, they're definitely not as abundant as they once were. There's not necessarily one single thing that has led to the near-disappearance of mud flaps; however, there are two main reasons many feel are to thank for them becoming less common on passenger vehicles: paved roads and inefficiency.

Once upon a time, mud flaps were used to protect the underside of the vehicle from dirt and debris that the tires could kick up. However, in a time where drives through dirt and mud are less commonplace for standard cars, they've been somewhat phased out. The fact that they don't provide much extra protection for modern vehicles on paved roads doesn't help their case, either.

Advertisement

Of course, this only really pertains to the lack of mud flaps on modern cars. As anyone who has spent any time on the highway could tell you, they're still present on diesel engine-equipped commercial semi-trucks, and for good reason.