This Summer, Let Dad Enjoy The Pool Rather Than Clean It
Summertime means pool time and the chance to finally — after waiting months and months — throw on our favorite bathing suits and (literally) dive right in. The flip side of this, of course, is that this means pools also need to be properly taken care of — otherwise who knows what you'd be diving into. That's exactly why automated pool cleaners, like those made by WYBOT, are the perfect summer gadgets. The more time they do the cleaning for you, the more you can actually enjoy your pool instead of looking at it as one more thing to take care of.
WYBOT stands out from other pool equipment brands, as it integrates cutting-edge technology into its pool cleaners, making them not just incredibly efficient and good at what they do, but also very accessible and easy for anyone in the family to operate. Using AI-vision, multi-sensor fusion algorithms, solar charging, Wi-Fi remote cloud control, and remote upgrades, WYBOT's robotic pool cleaners integrate the latest advanced technology into its products for a completely upgraded pool-cleaning experience. By emphasizing the highest of standards, intelligence, innovation, and energy conservation, WYBOT's robotic pool cleaners make pool maintenance effortless, efficient, and eco-friendly. Simply put, they're the ultimate tech gadget gift you can give this Father's Day. Here's a look at the exciting robotic pool cleaners that WYBOT has to offer.
WYBOT S2SolarVision
If there's one thing we associate more with summer than the pool, it's the sun. Combining both these, the WYBOT S2SolarVision is the world's first underwater, solar-powered robotic pool cleaner. By utilizing solar power, it can operate continuously without you ever needing to worry about utility bills, although you can also use DC power at your convenience for over 2.5 hours of runtime.
Using a smart camera and industry-first AI debris detection, the WYBOT S2SolarVision can quickly identify and remove clutter off your pool floor 20x faster with its highly-efficient brushless motor and powerful suction. An innovative 3D absorption system uses a 180 μm filter box and ultra-fine sponge to capture even the tiniest debris, leaving your water crystal-clear. With a smartphone app remote control, you can initiate full pool coverage (up to 3,229 sq ft!) with just the tap of your finger. For even more hands-off cleaning, you can also set schedules that allow the S2SolarVision to begin cleaning at preset times with AI-guided navigation. With all these state-of-the-art features and combining solar power with smart vision, the WYBOT S2SolarVision is truly the future of pool cleaning.
WYBOT S2Solar
WYBOT doesn't limit its products to just one solar-powered robotic pool cleaner, though. Also available is the WYBOT S2Solar, which is equipped with a powerful brushless motor and strong suction that are paired with WYBOT's 3D Absorption System. It's also controllable by smartphone app and can be scheduled to perform automated cleanings throughout the entire week — with customizable times and modes for each day.
WYBOT C2Vision
They may never admit it, but every Dad dreams of having their own butler. With the WYBOT C2Vision, you can at the very least give them their own personal pool butler, which uses intelligent targeted cleaning to focus on the areas of the pool that need it most, whether it's an excess of leaves, dirt, or algae. Using WYBOT's groundbreaking AI Vision technology, the C2Vision makes pool maintenance effortless and can clean 20x faster in its specialized floor-only Dirt Hunting Mode. In addition to floors, the device can also clean walls and waterlines and can handle any pool surface you throw at it, whether its tile, concrete, vinyl, or fiberglass. With a range of 2,152 sq ft and three full hours of runtime, it'll even automatically return to the pool edge with a self-parking mechanism that keeps you from having to get wet to retrieve it.
The WYBOT C2Vision features a cordless design and a brushless motor capable of 3,592 gph performance, while utilizing advanced dual filtration to trap debris of all sizes, from big to small. For the Dads who like to micromanage, there are eight different cleaning modes to choose from — including Full, Floor, Wall, Waterline, Wall then Floor, Turbo, Eco, and VISION modes — as well as six different cleaning paths. These custom controls can all be done through the WYBOT app, though you can also schedule up to four weekly cleanings for a convenient set-and-forget experience. Between its premium engineering and AI-powered precision, the WYBOT C2Vision delivers crystal-clear pools every time.
WYBOT F1
If you're on a tight budget this summer, the WYBOT F1 is an affordable robotic pool cleaner that still delivers stellar performance even at its lower price. It's also a great choice for eco-friendly Dads who are always sorting the recycling, as it offers solar-powered skimming for perfectly clean pools. The highly-efficient device has dual cleaning modes to tackle all your needs, including a Standard Mode and a Smart Mode. With EdgeMaster Technology & Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance, the WYBOT F1 provides smarter cleaning, sustainable power, and — most importantly — serene pools. Its large-capacity basket (7 liters) has a fine filter and makes sure debris stays put so there's no backflow and no mess.
You'll have total control with the WYBOT app, and the tangle-free design takes any frustration out of handling the device. Considering it's solar-powered and built to clean pools, it shouldn't be a surprise that it can endure both strong sun rays and chlorine. It can also handle rain — so you won't have to scramble to your pool to retrieve it when a summer storm comes out of nowhere. You also won't need to keep a close eye on the WYBOT F1 thanks to its anti-stuck design. With the WYBOT F1 handling the pool cleaning on its own, your Dad can worry about the important things — like how you want your burgers cooked!
