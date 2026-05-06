This Automatic Cat Litter Box Convinced Me (But Did It Convince My Pets?)

Automatic (self-cleaning) litter boxes have been on the market for several decades. The first rudimentary designs used rakes and motors to sift litter — a few other designs scooped and flipped and shook their way into homes under a variety of brand names like PetSafe, Casa Leo, and Whisker. A lot of these machines have worked well for pet owners for years, without major incident. But we've entered the age of off-brands.

If you've researched automatic litter boxes before, chances are you've run into some news and/or rumors about robotic litter machines run amok. Given the vast array of litter-cleaning machines on the market today, it's safe to assume that quality isn't a constant across the board.

The machine we've been testing makes a point to put safety up front and center in its PR and product listings online. The brand's main product page for the CS106 Self-Cleaning Litter Box makes it quite clear: a pair of physical safety bumpers, 4 weight sensors, and a front-facing "entrance radar" make the whole machine safe to a fault.

The one big drawback to this machine is also one of its selling points: its size. The brand says this device is "XXXL" at 27.44 × 23.62 × 28.07 inches in size. It's great for a sizeable cat (up to 25 pounds large), but it is also a considerable commitment of space. At that size, I can't easily hide this machine from my dog* like I could with a tiny cat litter box that'd fit under cupboard.

*Per the title of this article: Yes, the cats are convinced and satisfied with this device, but my dog doesn't trust any machine that moves on its own. We'd have safety-tested it either way, but my dog made clear we needed to be wary.