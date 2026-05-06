4 Tips From Consumer Reports For Saving Money On Your Energy Bill

Owning a home isn't cheap (and we're not even talking about the cost to get the keys in the first place). Electricity prices have reached their highest levels in a decade, and many households are feeling the strain. Worse, even the most modest projections tell us energy expenses will only continue to rise going forward. Even as homes get more and more efficient with better appliances, smarter lighting, and more efficient insulation, energy bills just keep on climbing.

Today, the average U.S. household spends about $2,000 per year on energy. But that average can be much higher depending on things like climate or home size. Over a lifetime, that's tens of thousands spent. Luckily, Consumer Reports has publiushed some good advice here over the years. When taken together, their tips show meaningful savings don't have to come from major renovations or expensive upgrades. Instead, homeowners simply have to make smarter decisions and change small habits. With Consumer Reports' suggestions, you just might cut your energy bills by hundreds of dollars annually.