This Common Energy-Saving 'Tip' Can Actually Hurt Your Home's HVAC

With temperatures dropping significantly, it's important to have a functioning HVAC system in your residence. For your comfort and health, it's nice to have a working heating system, like it's good to have central air, or at least some airflow via a blower, in the warmer summer months. In either case, though, it's worth taking the right steps to save money on your monthly energy bill while still reaping the benefits of your HVAC system. Unfortunately, this is a subject with some misinformation, and much of the old-school advice about HVAC no longer applies. One longstanding energy-saving myth actually has the opposite effect that folks may think it does.

It has been said that keeping interior doors shut while your HVAC system is running is a good idea. It seems a logical step that segments your home a bit, making your heating and cooling system work less hard to distribute the desired air and impact the temperature. As it turns out, this isn't actually true. Cutting off portions of your home in this way actually forces the HVAC system to work harder than it would otherwise. It creates a pressure imbalance between air temperatures at different locations, which strains the system as it attempts to compensate for it. In turn, this increases your energy bill as the HVAC system overworks itself. Doors should be kept open for the maximum flow possible.

The last thing anyone wants is to run their HVAC system down while ballooning their energy costs. Aside from opening interior doors, there are other steps to take to maintain your HVAC system's physical integrity and keep your heat bill down this winter.