Why Taking Old-School Advice May Not Be Wise When It Comes To Your HVAC System

A good first step is to read your HVAC system's manual or talk to an HVAC service company to make sure you are following best practices. However, we can also help you avoid some common pitfalls. For one, it's important to schedule annual maintenance for your system. The average cost of a maintenance visit is about $250, but it may be more or less depending on where you live and what type of system you have. Still, that is likely less than what it would cost to fix any major problem that could go unchecked without said maintenance.

Throughout the year, also keep in mind that adjusting the temperature of your home by more than a few degrees during extreme heat or cold will strain the system and could potentially cost you. In fact, turning your AC off and on again each day may actually harm your unit (and your wallet). Another frequent recommendation is to go big, but purchasing an HVAC system that is too large will use unnecessary energy, costing you more. If you're installing a new system and are unsure about it, have an HVAC professional calculate what size will work best.

Finally, if someone has told you that your climate is too cold for a heat pump, ask an expert to make sure. It can be a cost-efficient choice since they provide both heating and cooling, and cold-climate or high-efficiency heat pumps are designed to work even when the temperature plummets below freezing. Thermostat type and placement also matter. You can use a smart thermostat from one of the major brands with your heat pump, just be sure to look for one that is specially designed for those types of systems.