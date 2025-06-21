How Often Should You Replace The Furnace In Your Home?

Most of us don't think about our furnace until it stops working in the middle of a cold snap. But just any other appliance (or your lawn mower's blades), your furnace has a lifespan. Thus, knowing when to replace it can save you money, hassle, and possibly even keep you safe. On average, most furnaces last somewhere between 15 to 30 years. But this is not a fixed range. A furnace's life depends on how well it's maintained, and even the weather in your area can make a big difference.

Gas furnaces typically last around 15 to 20 years. As for the electric ones, they usually stick around longer — up to 25 years, because they have fewer moving parts that can wear out. Boilers fall somewhere in the middle, between 15 and 25 years, although some older cast-iron models have been known to push past 50. Regardless, once your furnace reaches the 15-year mark, it's a good time to start thinking ahead. You might not need a full replacement right away, but it's time to keep an eye out for signs.