Protect Your Family On The Road With The Redtiger F17 Elite Dash Cam
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Compared to a few decades ago, driving a car is largely much safer thanks to the advent of newer and better vehicle designs and driving-assistant technology. While it is safer, that doesn't mean drivers can rest on their proverbial laurels — it's still of the utmost importance that drivers practice safe and defensive driving tactics, doubly so for newer, younger drivers like teenagers. You may be able to keep an eye on your teen while they're still using a learner's permit, but once they're on the road by themselves, unless you have a car dash cam, it becomes harder to ensure those tactics are being taken to heart.
Safe, responsible driving is a net benefit for everyone on the road, something that automotive tech brand Redtiger understands all too well. Redtiger seeks to empower drivers new and seasoned with trustworthy, innovative technology, particularly dash cams, that both enhance your driving experience and ensure everyone's safety.
To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Redtiger is holding a series of promotional events from June 15 to June 30 under the collective title, "Safer Roads Aren't Built Alone: 5 Years of True Peace of Mind." These events, held across social media and its website, will include prize drawings, giveaways, content sharing contests, and more. Ahead of this event, Redtiger is highlighting one of its premier dash cams for vehicles, the Redtiger F17 Elite.
Encourage safe habits for new drivers with the Redtiger F17 Elite dash cam
Safe driving isn't just about knowing how to make a car move. It's also about practicing strong defensive driving tactics and keeping your full focus on the road. If your newly-licensed teenager is distracted on the road, especially by something like their phone, they could end up in a serious car accident. Even if they aren't severely injured, your car certainly will be, and your insurance won't help you if you don't have proof it wasn't your fault.
This is one of the primary reasons to install a dash cam like the Redtiger F17 Elite in your car. The Redtiger F17 Elite doesn't only monitor the road beyond the dashboard, it also monitors the inside of the cabin with both round-the-clock video and audio recording, allowing you to keep track of how your teen is handling their newfound automotive independence. Keeping an eye on this footage will allow you to track your teen's progress in developing good solo driving habits, as well as clamp down on dangerous habits like fiddling with their phone.
Even if your teen is driving with perfect defensive habits, a dash cam like the Redtiger F17 Elite can still be invaluable in preserving their good name. Having a dash cam in your car that picks up both clear video and audio will prove that your teen was doing their job impeccably in the event of a car accident. That way, both you and your insurance provider will know it wasn't their fault, and there won't be any problems getting your vehicle repaired or replaced.
Get detailed footage to protect yourself from insurance scams
The Redtiger F17 Elite dash cam is equipped with a multitude of impressive technologies to ensure you have the highest-fidelity footage possible. It's the world's first 24/7 ultra color dash cam, capturing true-to-life video in 4K+1080P+2.5K 3CH quality alongside Dual STARVIS 2 HDR and always-on UHD. In addition to having excellent baseline video quality, the Redtiger F17 Elite is also equipped with in-car audio recording and industry-leading full-color night vision. No matter what time of day, the Redtiger F17 Elite will always be able to capture the full picture both inside the car and beyond the windshields.
This kind of comprehensive recording can serve as a vital bulwark against bad actors on the road, those who would deliberately use tricky tactics to instigate collisions and scam innocents out of insurance payments. With the help of the Redtiger F17 Elite, you can prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that you were driving properly and without distractions, and those bad actors won't be able to get a single cent out of you.
Remember to visit Redtiger's website and use promo code "F17ECAM" to get $10 off your purchase of the Redtiger F17 Elite dash cam. Don't forget to check back from June 15 to June 30 for promotional events and chances to win prizes and merchandise.