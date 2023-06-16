Leaked Galaxy Z Flip 5 Image Shows Off Larger External Display

Earlier this month, in a now-deleted press release, Samsung confirmed that it intends to unveil its foldable smartphones for 2023 in July. The launch event for these devices was to be held at the COEX convention center in the Gangnam-gu business district of Seoul.

However, now that the press release no longer exists, it's unclear if the July launch is on the cards. What we do know, however, is the fact that the first-ever press render of one of Samsung's foldable devices — the Galaxy Z Flip 5 — has appeared in the wild. The image comes courtesy of the Indian tech blog, MySmartPrice.

What's immediately evident is the possibility of the Galaxy Flip series receiving an updated design. This doesn't come as a surprise, given that the past few generations of the device have mostly received incremental upgrades. The major change to the design is to the external cover display, which is now much bigger. These images purport that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a 3.4-inch cover display, compared to the 1.9-inch panel on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and its predecessors.

If this rumor ends up being true, the Flip 5's cover display will be larger than that of the OPPO Find N2 Flip, but still smaller than the 3.6-inch panel on the just-released Motorola RAZR+. It is also pertinent to note how Samsung has chosen to arch the display around the camera cutout instead of integrating them with the screen like on the RAZR+.