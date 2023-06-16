Leaked Galaxy Z Flip 5 Image Shows Off Larger External Display
Earlier this month, in a now-deleted press release, Samsung confirmed that it intends to unveil its foldable smartphones for 2023 in July. The launch event for these devices was to be held at the COEX convention center in the Gangnam-gu business district of Seoul.
However, now that the press release no longer exists, it's unclear if the July launch is on the cards. What we do know, however, is the fact that the first-ever press render of one of Samsung's foldable devices — the Galaxy Z Flip 5 — has appeared in the wild. The image comes courtesy of the Indian tech blog, MySmartPrice.
What's immediately evident is the possibility of the Galaxy Flip series receiving an updated design. This doesn't come as a surprise, given that the past few generations of the device have mostly received incremental upgrades. The major change to the design is to the external cover display, which is now much bigger. These images purport that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will feature a 3.4-inch cover display, compared to the 1.9-inch panel on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and its predecessors.
If this rumor ends up being true, the Flip 5's cover display will be larger than that of the OPPO Find N2 Flip, but still smaller than the 3.6-inch panel on the just-released Motorola RAZR+. It is also pertinent to note how Samsung has chosen to arch the display around the camera cutout instead of integrating them with the screen like on the RAZR+.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: What we know so far
While it is only now that the first images of the Flip 5 have appeared online, we already have a fair idea about the device's specs thanks to leaks. Based on these reports, chances are that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's internal main display will be a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Like its predecessor, the Flip 5 is likely to integrate a hole punch for its front-facing 12MP selfie camera.
There is consensus that the device will likely use Qualcomm's most powerful chip — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The company will likely offer the phone in a single RAM configuration (8GB), with two storage options — 128GB and 256GB. The Flip 5 is also rumored to get a 12MP + 12MP setup for its rear-facing camera, with the secondary camera fine-tuned for ultrawide shots.
Despite the external cover display upgrade, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may not be getting much of an upgrade in battery capacity. Indications are the phone will retain the same 3700 mAh battery this time around. It would be interesting to see if the combination of optimized software and the more efficient Qualcomm chip has a positive impact on the device's battery life.
There is some confusion pertaining to the charging speeds that Samsung might offer for the Flip 5. Given that the Flip 4 supported 15W wired fast charging, an upgrade to 25W charging could be possible. Wireless charging at 10W could also be possible.