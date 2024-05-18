How To Remove An iPhone From Your Apple Account

There are many things to love about the Apple ecosystem. From sleek exteriors to intuitive user interfaces, Apple has solidified its place in the competitive consumer technology space as a consistently reliable manufacturer. Unsurprisingly, one ingredient in its secret sauce is how its devices work seamlessly together. With multiple Apple devices linked by an Apple Account, you can enjoy the benefits of the HandOff feature, which is designed to let you switch between iPad, iPhone, and Mac devices instantaneously. For example, you can turn your iPad into a second screen with SideCar, download or play content purchased on other devices, and copy and paste between devices using the Universal Clipboard.

However, the same Apple account-enabled features that are designed to make your life easier can also introduce problems, especially if your Apple ID gets hacked. In April 2024, a phishing scam that involved bombarding users with prompts to reset their Apple ID passwords made rounds. It's an important reminder that attacks on your security don't even have to be sophisticated to cause problems.

While Apple introduced stolen device protection with iOS 17.3 that helps reduce the risk of Apple ID tampering, there's no harm in being a little more careful. Thankfully, in case the worst happens, it can be easy to unlink your iPhone from your Apple account. Here are a few ways how.