How To Protect Yourself From The Latest 'Reset Password' iPhone Scam

There are a few things the iPhone can do that Android can't, and while features tied in to Apple's ecosystem like SharePlay and AirDrop are extremely useful, the biggest advantage of owning an iPhone has always been better security. Apple is generally praised for its stance on privacy and protection, but the iPhone's large user base makes it a lucrative target for hackers and scammers regardless.

A password-related scam targeting iPhone users has been on the rise, particularly focusing on high-profile individuals such as CEOs and the founders of startups. A post shared by Parth on X (formerly Twitter) claims that he, alongside other founders, have been targeted by a sophisticated phishing attack designed to compromise their Apple ID, which could subsequently have led to disastrous consequences for any of their linked businesses and other personal accounts.

Last night, I was targeted for a sophisticated phishing attack on my Apple ID. This was a high effort concentrated attempt at me. Other founders are being targeted by the same group/attack, so Iâ€™m sharing what happened for visibility. 🧵Â Hereâ€™s how it went down: — Parth (@parth220_) March 23, 2024

Not only will losing access to your Apple ID lock you out of the account, but will also grant it to a potentially harmful individual. Your Apple ID is linked to countless services, including iMessage, iCloud, and even a slew of third-party apps. Staying safe and avoiding such attacks is therefore imperative, but to do so, it's good to be aware of how the phishing attack actually works.