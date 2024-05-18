What Was The OSS And What Gadgets Did They Use?

July 1940 was a precarious time for Europe. Hitler's Nazi Germany had invaded and conquered six countries from Poland to Luxembourg and France would be knocked out with the signing of an armistice agreement on June 22, 1940. The U.S., though not entering the war until December of 1941, wanted to stay apprised of fast-moving events and they needed someone to be their eyes and ears on the ground. Due to the recommendation of Secretary of the Navy Frank Knox, that man would be WWI veteran, William J. Donovan.

Donovan traveled to Europe and Africa at the request of President Roosevelt who wanted him "to collect and analyze all information ... which may bear upon the national security," according to the CIA Museum. It soon became apparent to the president that a unified system of intelligence gathering and dissemination was needed as multiple agencies from the Navy, Army, and FBI all maintained their own systems but did not interact well with one another.

That answer would first come in the form of the Office of Coordinator of Information (COI) on July 11, 1941. However, the demands and needs of war-time intelligence required a more expanded agency to replace the COI. This expanded organization, also led by William "Wild Bill" Donovan, would incorporate intelligence gathering and covert operations into one centralized agency. Through an Executive and Military Order on June 13, 1942, that agency was born as the Office of Strategic Services, or OSS.