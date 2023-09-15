The Strange Army Project That Turned Footballs Into Grenades

The United States military has been a formidable entity for generations. The military's reputation is solid throughout wars, battles, and general safe-keeping of the U.S. To uphold such a reputation requires both craft and cunning; over the years, Defense Department researchers have pushed the boundaries to their limits.

About one-third of the Department of Defense's budget is allotted to weaponry; this rich funding has yielded both significant breakthroughs and questionable creations. For example, a Bat Bomb might sound like something right out of a comic book, but it was actually the United States Marine Corps' idea for kamikaze bombers in the form of trained bats.

Comic books aren't the only place the U.S. military seems to take weaponry inspiration from either, because in 2016 they announced the need for invisibility cloaks. While the idea of invisibility cloaks sounds magical, it's a bit more scientific than that. Scientists reached a breakthrough on the project when they realized that by manipulating electromagnetic waves, they could make an object, like a fighter jet, virtually undetectable.

From farfetched ideas to technological breakthroughs, the United States military has tried just about everything imaginable in terms of weapon design, but what about the time they tried to blend American footballs and grenades? It wasn't exactly a touchdown.