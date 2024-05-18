10 Discontinued Motorcycles That Deserve A Modern Remake

Like many things, motorcycles go in and out of style, and brands are constantly under pressure to keep up with emerging technologies and the ever-changing demands of the average consumer. This is especially evident today as we are experiencing a sea change across the automotive industry as a whole, with the shift toward renewable energy and a tightening of emissions laws in multiple territories.

Many discontinued motorcycles, whether vintage, classic, or relatively recent, still hold a place in the hearts of former owners and enthusiasts. Some of these deserve modern remakes with upgraded parts, contemporary features, and a complete overhaul to bring them in line with the latest regulations. This is especially justifiable when considering the recent reissues of some of history's most beloved two-wheelers.

The Norton Commando, BSA Gold Star, Royal Enfield Continental GT, and Brough Superior SS100 (pictured above) have all recently experienced successful revivals, suggesting that there is still plenty of interest in the classics. The following choices were highly respected in their heyday and, having been consigned to history, deserve a renaissance for their reputation, quality, performance, and desirability.