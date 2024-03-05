What Happened To Duesenberg Motors Company?

The historical record of automobile manufacturers has a large appendix of entries marking companies that have long since faded into oblivion. During its 100-plus years in business, General Motors has axed once-popular brands like Pontiac and Oldsmobile, along with lesser regarded nameplates like Saturn and Hummer. Chrysler has played grim reaper as well, dumping Plymouth in 2000 and sending DeSoto to the crusher in 1960. Pontiac, Oldsmobile, and Plymouth all enjoyed tremendous success on the racetrack in their heyday, but that wasn't enough to keep those brands alive.

Duesenberg's cars also dominated racing circuits around the world a century ago and were the epitome of luxury on city streets, but the brand no longer exists to compete with the world's top automakers as it did in the years leading up to the Great Depression. This is the story of the company that made some of the era's most strikingly beautiful and powerful cars, and why the Duesenberg badge never made it to the 21st Century.