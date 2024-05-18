T-Mobile Jump Explained: What Is It And How Does It Work?

When it comes to getting the latest and greatest flagship smartphone through your carrier, the usual way — if you're not wanting to pay the full price upfront — involves a contract and/or payment plan. In that scenario, you receive the device but pay for it over 24 or 36 months while pledging to keep the service active the whole time. Your carrier may also offer some kind of trade-in bonus for your old phone to lower the price, which can often be for hundreds of dollars more than they'd give you for it outside of that specific promotion. T-Mobile, however, in addition to the usual options, also has a different way of doing things.

That's JUMP!, T-Mobile's early upgrade program. This might suit you if the phone you're currently in the middle of paying off is past the return period and not lighting your world on fire the way you expected, or maybe if the features offered by the newest model have truly wowed you. It's an option for an early exit from your payment plan. Let's take a look at how it works and how it compares to similar options from the rival carriers, as well as T-Mobile's past upgrade options.