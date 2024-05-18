Will The Hyundai N Vision 74 Ever Be Produced? Here's What We Know

The Hyundai N Vision 74 is the opposite of a concept car made strictly for exhibition at an auto show. Based on the Giugiaro-designed Pony Coupe concept from 50 years ago, the N Vision 74 is what Hyundai calls a "rolling lab." Hyundai defines it specifically as "A vehicle that conducts R&D and verification before applying high-performance technology inspired by motorsports and specific electrification technologies to mass-produced models."

The Hyundai N Vision 74 was presented in 2022 at Hyundai's N Day, a celebration of the brand's high-performance models that are marketed under the "N" label. The N stands for the Namyang district in South Korea where Hyundai's Global R&D Center is located. It also refers to the grueling Nürburgring racetrack in Germany, where the various N models are taken to develop and perfect their performance credentials.

It now appears that Hyundai may follow through and reportedly make a limited run of N Vision 74 production vehicles in 2026, according to Korean outlet ETNews (per Car and Driver). 100 examples are supposedly set for production, with 70 N Vision 74's headed to customers, and the rest dedicated to Hyundai's racing efforts. Aside from its capabilities as a track-day special, the N Vision 74 is Hyundai's attempt to envision a sustainable future for high-performance vehicles.