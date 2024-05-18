Music Apps Crashing In The Background On Android? Here's How To Fix It

For many people these days, their smartphone is most likely to be the hub that manages the playback of their digital music collection. Regardless of whether you're listening on headphones, using Bluetooth to beam your phone's audio to a speaker, or even using it as a controller for a wireless system like Sonos or Denon HEOS, your phone is going to be key. For Android users, though, there's one issue that crops up during on-device playback more than is ideal: Your chosen music playback app crashing during background play, completely crushing your vibe with an abrupt interruption as you try to take in the music.

If you have only a single music app and you notice this happening, you may just think it's glitching and thus a flaw with that specific app. However, if you spot it happening in more than one app, then it starts to feel a lot more likely that this isn't just a bug. And in fact, most of the time when this happens, it's due to a flaw in Android's power management features and how they deal with background music and podcast playback. Some apps are tuned well enough for this to rarely occur, but realistically, it can happen in just about any of them. Thankfully, repairing this issue is a pretty simple fix in the settings for each affected app, so let's take a look at how to do it.