How To Stop Android Apps From Using Data In The Background

As useful as it is to carry around miniature always-online computers in our pockets, that persistent connection sometimes comes at a cost. If, for example, you aren't using an unlimited cellular data plan, unintended data usage from apps you may not even know about could lead to a higher bill. Or if you do have an unlimited plan, your data can be throttled if you use too much per month.

Deleting delinquent apps is one potential fix, but that approach doesn't help if you regularly use the apps in question. Similarly, you could turn your phone off completely to make sure no data is being used behind your back, but then you won't be able to use any apps or other vital functions like texting and calling. But all is not lost. There's more than one way for you to either temporarily cut your apps off from using your cellular data or tell your phone to restrict cellular data access to specific apps.