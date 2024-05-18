How To Change The Headlight Bulbs On A 2015 Honda Accord

Changing the headlight bulbs on a Honda Accord is not as difficult as it seems, but there are a few things you need to know before satisfying your DIY urge. The 2015 Honda Accord is part of the ninth-generation model introduced in 2012, and comes in a four-door sedan body or two-door coupe. The standard engine remains a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 185 horsepower, while the Accord Sport grade has 189 horsepower. Meanwhile, there's an optional 278-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 for higher trim variants.

The base and mid-tier grades get halogen headlights for the high and low beams, while the range-topping Accord Touring V6 has standard LED headlights. This article will outline the easy steps for replacing halogen bulbs. If your 2015 Accord has LED headlights, Honda recommends bringing the car for servicing at any dealership to inspect and replace the LED lighting assembly.

The 2015 Honda Accord uses H11 halogen bulbs for the low beams, rated at 55 watts. The high beams use HB3 halogen bulbs, rated at 60 watts. Make sure you have the correct bulb size and wattage before proceeding.