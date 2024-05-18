How To Change The Headlight Bulbs On A 2015 Honda Accord
Changing the headlight bulbs on a Honda Accord is not as difficult as it seems, but there are a few things you need to know before satisfying your DIY urge. The 2015 Honda Accord is part of the ninth-generation model introduced in 2012, and comes in a four-door sedan body or two-door coupe. The standard engine remains a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 185 horsepower, while the Accord Sport grade has 189 horsepower. Meanwhile, there's an optional 278-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 for higher trim variants.
The base and mid-tier grades get halogen headlights for the high and low beams, while the range-topping Accord Touring V6 has standard LED headlights. This article will outline the easy steps for replacing halogen bulbs. If your 2015 Accord has LED headlights, Honda recommends bringing the car for servicing at any dealership to inspect and replace the LED lighting assembly.
The 2015 Honda Accord uses H11 halogen bulbs for the low beams, rated at 55 watts. The high beams use HB3 halogen bulbs, rated at 60 watts. Make sure you have the correct bulb size and wattage before proceeding.
High beam and low beam bulb replacement for a 2015 Honda Accord
2015 Honda Accord V6 models need more preparation to gain easier access behind the headlight assembly. For the driver-side high beam bulbs, you'll need to remove the upper part of the air intake duct and intake tube by unlocking the holding clips. Meanwhile, removing the coolant reserve tank (by pulling it upwards) on the passenger side applies to all 2015 Accord models. Doing so makes it easier to remove the right-side high-beam bulbs.
After doing so, the steps to replace the high-beam bulbs are as follows:
- Push the tab on the wiring coupler and remove the bulb's connector.
- Turn the bulb connector counterclockwise to remove it from the headlight assembly.
- Insert the new H11 bulb into the headlight assembly and turn it clockwise to lock it in place.
- Reconnect the wiring coupler to the connector socket.
Meanwhile, replacing the low-beam headlight bulbs requires similar steps as replacing the high beams:
- Push the tab with a flat-end screwdriver to remove the coupler from the bulb.
- Rotate the old bulb counterclockwise to pull it out.
- Insert the new HB3 halogen bulb in the headlight assembly and turn it clockwise to lock it into place.
- Reconnect the coupler to the bulb connector.
It's important to note that touching the glass part of any halogen bulb is a big no-no since oil and moisture from your hands or fingers may cause the bulb to explode when it lights and heats up after installation. If you do touch it, wipe the glass clean with a soft cloth moistened with alcohol or denatured alcohol. Handle it only by the plastic case in the lower part of the bulb assembly when replacing halogen bulbs.