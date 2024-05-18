Pontiac Firebird Vs Pontiac Sunbird: What's The Difference?

When you think about a muscle car, the Firebird will probably come to mind, especially if you're an enthusiast. It's a classic car that had the eponymous "sport's car" look, and the Firebird was a formidable competitor to legendary manufacturers like Mustang. It's frequently listed as one of the coolest looking Pontiac models ever made.

The Pontiac Sunbird, on the other hand, might not be a car many people bring up in conversation. Unlike the Firebird, it had several variations that suited drivers of all sorts and served more as a family or commuter car. While its earlier versions hold that classic look one expects from a muscle car, later iterations took a turn to fit what one would expect from a family sedan. But even the earlier models' engine options were never as powerful as anything you would find under the hood of a Firebird.

Which car is better is a matter of preference, but their lifespans indicate exactly how popular they were amongst drivers: The first Firebird hit the market nearly a decade prior to the first Sunbird and lasted eight years longer than it, too. Let's get into some of their key differences that set them apart.