All About The Engines That Powered The 1977 Pontiac Firebird

Typically when we think of a muscle car, we think of some V8 monstrosity rumbling under the hood, but in the case of the 1977 Pontiac Firebird, the standard issue engine was not a V8 at all. Instead, it was the Buick 231 V6, which Buick transitioned to making directly as a result of the 1973 oil crisis, as the company's V8s were just too inefficient. This V6 was designed by jumping off of the Buick's former Fireball V6, but the designers were able to bore it out to match some of the smaller V8s at the time. Because Buick and Pontiac were both owned by General Motors, it was natural to take the engines from one company and bring them over to another.

This Buick 231 V6 engine was not a powerhouse by any means. Under the hood of a Firebird, it was only able to generate about 105 hp and 185-lb-ft of torque. Compared to the heyday of the muscle car, this was nothing, but in the new age of emissions restrictions, you were just going to have to deal with these things. Of course, this was just the standard engine that came with the car. If you want to have something with a little more oomph under the hood, Pontiac had several V8 engines available for you as well.

[Featured image by Jadcol via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]