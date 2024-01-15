6 Big Engines With Shockingly Low Horsepower

In the early 1970s, tightening emissions restrictions did not mix well with American automotive ideals. Bigger is always better, right up until the point things get throttled down. The result was big block V8s and muscle cars with hilariously underpowered V8 engines. It is, of course, worth noting that buyers of those cars had the relatively simple task of simply removing the restrictive smog components, upgrading cylinder heads, and so on to unlock the hidden power inside those boat-anchor V8s. Still, their power figures are fun to look back on and laugh at. After all, virtually any base-model regular-traffic sedan you can buy in 2023 comes with more power.

It's also worth noting, though, that it wasn't just America making embarrassingly low-output engines. Whether it's a big block V8, small block V8, or even a screaming V10, all sorts of manufacturers throughout the world have put some truly gutless engines into production. Let's take a look at some of the worst offenders.